Kenan Yildiz has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about young talents ahead of the winter transfer window, with Chelsea and Arsenal currently leading the Premier League interest while Juventus find themselves locked in increasingly delicate contract negotiations.

What began as routine renewal talks has now evolved into a high-stakes dilemma that could define Juventus’ short-term sporting and financial strategy.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has been in discussions with Juventus for several weeks over a new deal, but progress has stalled, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Yildiz is currently earning in the region of €1.5–€1.7 million per year, a figure that no longer reflects his growing status within the squad or his rising market value.

Kenan Yildiz wants higher pay at Juventus

His representatives are pushing for a significant pay rise to around €6 million annually, a demand Juventus have so far been unwilling to meet.

That gap has brought negotiations to a critical point, with uncertainty now surrounding his long-term future in Turin.

The attacker has scored six goals and provided six assist in 21 games in all competitions this season.

Chelsea are watching developments closely, having already tested Juventus’ resolve last summer with a bid in the region of €70 million, which was swiftly rejected.

The Blues remain confident they are well positioned, largely due to the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes, who manages Yildiz’s affairs and maintains strong lines of communication with Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea see Yildiz as a long-term attacking investment who fits their strategy of signing elite young talent with high resale potential.

Chelsea face competition from Arsenal to sign Yildiz

Arsenal are also firmly in contention. Sources indicate the Gunners have been in direct contact with Mendes and are viewed within the industry as one of the most serious Premier League suitors.

Mikel Arteta’s project, combined with Arsenal’s emphasis on technically gifted attackers, is believed to appeal to Yildiz and his camp.

Even though no official bid has yet been submitted, multiple sources suggest Arsenal are prepared to move quickly if Juventus fail to resolve the contract situation.

Pete O’Rourke of the Football Insider has called the Juventus attacker ‘one of the hottest’ young properties in the game right now.

