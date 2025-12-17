(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Ruben Amorim era at Manchester United is already beginning to reshape the club’s identity, and the upcoming January transfer window is expected to be a defining moment in that transformation.

The Portuguese coach has made it clear behind the scenes that he intends to build a squad tailored specifically to his tactical vision, rather than compromise his principles to accommodate inherited profiles.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that United are preparing for what insiders describe as a significant winter “clear-out,” with several first-team players now facing uncertain futures.

Man United ready to make tough decisions in January

One of the most surprising names on the list is Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan has struggled to adapt to Amorim’s demands for a midfielder who can dictate tempo and progress the ball under pressure.

Sources indicate Amorim is seeking a more refined “regista”-type profile rather than a purely defensive disruptor. If a suitable offer arrives, United are open to approving Ugarte’s exit despite the short turnaround.

Goalkeeper Altay Bayındır is another likely departure. After spending much of his United career on the bench and featuring mainly in domestic cup competitions, the club are keen to avoid further stagnation that could damage his market value.

Mason Mount’s situation is more complex. Despite significant investment, injuries and tactical misalignment have prevented him from finding rhythm.

Amorim does not see him as a natural fit for either the attacking number-eight role or the inverted wide positions in his system.

Amorim has identified players surplus to requirements

At left-back, Tyrell Malacia is considered surplus to requirements. Amorim is understood to want a physically dominant, high-endurance wing-back capable of sustaining repeated sprints throughout 90 minutes, a profile Malacia is not believed to fully match.

Finally, Joshua Zirkzee could be sacrificed as United reshape their attack. Amorim prefers a more ruthless, penalty-box striker, and with Juventus and AC Milan monitoring the situation, United may look to reinvest the proceeds into a more direct goal threat.

As January approaches, it is increasingly clear that Amorim’s United rebuild will be bold, uncompromising, and potentially ruthless.

