Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt is currently on loan at German club VFL Wolfsburg.

The 22-year-old joined the club last summer, and he has done quite well for them. According to a report via Sky Germany, it appears that the defender has impressed the German club with his performances, and they are hoping to sign him permanently.

Wolfsburg wants to sign Jenson Seelt

Wolfsburg do not have an option to sign the player permanently at the end of the season, and they have entered into talks with Sunderland to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if the Black Cats are willing to sanction his departure.

The 22-year-old does not have a future with the Premier League outfit, and it would make sense for Sunderland to cash in on him during the January transfer window so that they can invest the funds to improve the squad.

Seelt will be keen on the move

Seelt will be hoping for regular opportunities as well, and staying at the German club would be ideal for him. He is a young player with a bright future, and he is already an important player for Wolfsburg. Regular football with them will only help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

The player has a contract with Sunderland until 2028, and they will want to recoup a respectable amount of money for the player. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement.

Sunderland have done quite well since promotion to the Premier League, and they are pushing for a place in the top half this season. They need to improve the squad in January, and selling some of their unwanted players could bring in the necessary funds. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.