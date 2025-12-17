Former star pinpoints THREE signings Liverpool need to make urgently

A general view of the Kop End as fans of Liverpool wave flags and banners. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a disappointing season by their standards so far.

They were expected to challenge for the league title once again, but they are currently fighting for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season. They spent a lot of money during the summer transfer window, but the season has not gone according to plan so far.

They have failed to get the best out of their new signings, and some of their players are struggling as well.

Liverpool urged to improve

According to former Liverpool player Paul Ince, Liverpool will need to improve three key areas if they want to bounce back strongly. Ince believes that Liverpool need to sign a central defender and a right back. Ibrahima Konate has not been at his best, and he will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool need to replace him. They need a reliable defender alongside Virgil van Dijk. It will be interesting to see if they can sign a quality player next month. They have been heavily linked with the Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that they need a quality right back as well. They have not been able to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold properly. Summer signing Jeremie Frimpong has struggled with injury problems.

Finally, Ince believes that Liverpool will need a quality wide player as well. They have not been able to fill the void left by Luis Diaz. They have used makeshift players on the flanks at times, and they need a specialist winger.

Paul Ince on Liverpool signings

“Liverpool definitely need a centre-back and a right-back,” Ince said (h/t TEAMtalk). “While Conor Bradley has played there [at right-back] and Dominik Szoboszlai has covered there a few times, he’s not a full-back. I like Bradley, and he’s going to be a very good player, but he’s still learning his trade. “Liverpool could also strengthen on the flanks – losing both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer was massive. Hopefully they can keep [Mohamed] Salah and Cody Gakpo, but playing Hugo Ekitike on the left-hand side isn’t a solution; he’s not a winger!”

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions in the coming months.