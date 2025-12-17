Tottenham fans (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been linked with a move away from the German champions.

It seems that he has fallen out of favour at the German club, and a report from Fichajes claims that the player has reached a point of no return. He is likely to be on the move, and Tottenham Hotspur are best positioned to secure his signature.

Goretzka has been linked with Manchester United in the past.

Tottenham keen on Leon Goretzka

They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 30-year-old could be a very useful acquisition for them. He is a box-to-box midfielder who will help out defensively and drive the team forward as well.

He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could relish the opportunity to showcase his qualities in England. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to take on a new challenge at a high level. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can win the race for his signature. West Ham United are also interested in signing the player.

Premier League move could be ideal for Goretzka

The German midfielder will want to compete at a high level and fight for trophies. The move to Tottenham could be ideal for him. They have an exciting project and a talented squad.

Goretzka could enjoy his football with them. He has the quality to improve them as well. He could partner with Joao Palhinha in the middle of the park. The two players have played together at Bayern Munich, and it remains to be seen whether they are reunited at the North London club.

Tottenham will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification, and they need to improve during the second half of the season. Signing the right players could help them finish the season strongly.