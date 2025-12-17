(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur has been linked with a move for the Juventus striker Jonathan David.

The Canadian International has not been at his best this season, but there is no doubt that he’s a quality player. He registered 37 goal contributions for Lille last season.

He joined the Italian club on a free transfer at the start of the season, but the move has not gone according to plan. They are prepared to sanction his departure, and Tottenham are keen on him (h/t SportWitness). It is no secret that the north London club needs a reliable finisher. They need someone who can score goals regularly.

Dominic Solanke has not lived up to the expectations, and Randal Kolo Muani will leave upon the expiry of his loan deal. Tottenham need a permanent solution, and David could be ideal for them. The attacker will be desperate to get his career back on track as well, and the move to England could be ideal. It would be a fresh start for him, and he would get to regain his form and confidence with regular opportunities.

He was highly rated across Europe before the move to Italy. There is no doubt that he is a quality player. He is still very much at the peak of his career, and signing him for a reasonable amount of money could prove to be a masterstroke from Tottenham.

If he manages to adapt to English football quickly, he could be an asset for the north London outfit.

Tottenham have had a mixed first half of the season so far, and they will be looking to bounce back strongly. They will look to finish in the top four and signing the right players in January will certainly help them. David could be a transformative acquisition for them.