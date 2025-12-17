A general view of fans of Tottenham Hotspur as players of Tottenham Hotspur huddle. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Mali International has struggled for regular opportunities at the North London club. He has fallen out of favour, and he has not made any competitive appearance since August. He was expected to leave the club in January, but there are no offers on the table.

Spurs plan for Yves Bissouma

Tottenham do not want to lose the player on a free transfer at the end of the season, and they are now preparing to trigger a one-year extension in his contract so that they can sell him for a nominal fee at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the player is not a “top priority” at the club, and he does not have a future with them. However, they are protecting his value by triggering the extension. It remains to be seen whether the midfielder can turn things around and convince the manager to give him opportunities during the second half of the season. His disciplinary problems have seen him sidelined at the London club.

Bissouma could still be useful

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he could be useful for Tottenham during the second half of the campaign. If he can sort out his differences with the manager, it could benefit him as well as the team.

He needs to play to secure a respectable move at the end of the season. He is still very much at the peak of his career, and sitting on the fringes of the first team does not benefit him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.