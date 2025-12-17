(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign the highly talented attacker Jeremy Monga, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all interested in securing his signature. Meanwhile, foreign clubs like Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have also held talks with the player’s representatives regarding a potential move, as per TEAMtalk.

Jeremy Monga is a top talent

The 16-year-old is already a first-team player for Leicester City, but he has not signed a professional contract with them yet. He will turn 17 in July, and he will be able to sign a professional contract with the championship outfit then. It will be interesting to see if he’s ready to commit his long-term future to the club. If he decides to move on, clearly, there is no shortage of clubs looking to sign him. He is a promising young player with a bright future, and any club would be happy to provide him with a platform.

Tottenham have done well to improve their squad in recent windows, and they are looking to build for the future. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 16-year-old could develop into a useful player for them with the right guidance. The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be exciting for the player.

Where will Monga end up?

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have done well to invest in young players as well. They have an impressive record when it comes to grooming young players. They could help Monga fulfil his tremendous potential in future. It will be interesting to see what the young attacker decides over the next few months.

He should look to join a club where he will get a clear pathway to the first team and a prominent role in the squad. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his growth.