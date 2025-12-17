(Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a defiant hands-off warning to Tottenham Hotspur and other suitors, insisting goalkeeper James Trafford will “absolutely” remain at the Etihad Stadium beyond the January transfer window.

Speculation surrounding the 23-year-old’s future has intensified in recent weeks, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly identifying Trafford as a potential solution to their own goalkeeping crisis.

Spurs’ current number one, Guglielmo Vicario, has come under increasing scrutiny following a string of high-profile errors, prompting rumors that Thomas Frank’s side could launch a mid-season bid for City’s backup shot-stopper.

However, despite Trafford’s struggle for minutes since his £27 million return to Manchester City in the summer, Guardiola has moved quickly to shut down any talk of an exit.

Pep Guardiola says James Trafford is not for sale in January

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s League Cup quarter-final clash against Brentford, where Trafford is expected to start, Guardiola was unequivocal about the goalkeeper’s immediate future.

When asked if there was any chance of Trafford leaving in the upcoming window, Guardiola told reporters (via ESPN): “James Trafford stays in January. He’s staying with us this season, absolutely.

“He’s an incredible keeper. Unfortunately for him, Gianluigi is the first-choice keeper, but he is an incredible keeper. I know the position of the keeper is so special, and during the year, in one game, you can change.”

?? Pep Guardiola: “James Trafford stays in January. He’s staying with us this season, absolutely”. pic.twitter.com/RpLyLLiRxq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2025

Vicario has been poor this season for Tottenham

Since arriving at Tottenham from Empoli in 2023, Guglielmo Vicario’s spell in north London has been a mixed one.

The imposing Italian has delivered standout moments, showcasing sharp shot-stopping and some incredible leadership qualities.

Particularly last season, he played a key role in Spurs’ 2024/25 Europa League campaign, contributing significantly to their continental success.

However, this season, Vicario’s performances have been overshadowed by a series of costly, high-profile mistakes.

Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe has also stated that the club are now starting to look at goalkeepers.