(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club. He has fallen down the pecking order, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. According to a report from TeamTalk, Tottenham would be prepared to provide him with an exit route.

Ter Stegen has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Spurs could use Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Gugliemo Vicario has been quite inconsistent in shining the club. Although he is a quality goalkeeper, he struggles when it comes to dealing with aerial balls. Tottenham need a more reliable goalkeeper, and signing the German International could be ideal. He has a wealth of experience, and he has proven himself for club and country for a number of years.

The player has managed to win the La Liga title six times, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable. Apart from his quality, his leadership could prove to be very useful for the club as well. He is likely to be available for a nominal price in January, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done.

Spurs need leaders like Ter Stegen

They will be hoping to build a team capable of fighting for major trophies, and they need leaders on the side. The German goalkeeper could be very useful on and off the pitch. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for Ter Stegen as well.

This could be his final opportunity to compete at the highest level, and he will relish the chance to showcase his qualities in the Premier League. If he manages to adapt to English football, he could be a very useful asset for Tottenham in the short term.