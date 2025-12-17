(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly informed Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme that he is free to find a new club in the January transfer window, just months after his arrival in East London.

The 19-year-old ‘exciting‘ winger, who joined with a reputation as one of South America’s brightest prospects, has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, leading the club to sanction an early exit.

West Ham tell Luis Guilherme he can leave

According to the latest report from club insiders Claret & Hugh, the decision regarding Guilherme’s immediate future has been finalised.

A source close to the situation revealed to the outlet: “Guilherme has been told he can leave.”

The blunt directive highlights the swift change in stance from the Hammers’ hierarchy, who had invested significantly in the youngster during the summer window.

West Ham are open to offers from any suitor, clubs in the Primeira Liga may currently be the most concrete option for the player to reignite his career.

A move to Portugal could offer Luis Guilherme a more familiar cultural environment and a style of play that better suits his developmental needs compared to the physical demands of the English top flight.

Guilherme’s move to West Ham has not worked out

Luis Guilherme’s transfer to West Ham was met with considerable excitement.

Arriving for a reported fee in the region of £25 million, he was part of a broader strategy to inject youth and flair into the squad.

However, the reality has been starkly different from the expectation. The winger has found playing time hard to come by, often reduced to cameo appearances or omitted from matchday squads entirely.

Stat Luis Guilherme (West Ham) Appearances 18 Minutes played 265 Goals 0 Assists 0

His struggles have been compounded by the competitive nature of West Ham’s attacking positions and the immediate pressure for results, which often leaves managers reluctant to blood inexperienced talents in difficult fixtures.

The departure of technical director Tim Steidten, who was instrumental in bringing Guilherme to the club, has also reportedly left the player without his main advocate in the boardroom.

With the club needing to free up squad space and potentially recoup funds for their own January targets, cutting ties with the Brazilian appears to be a disappointing, conclusion to his brief spell at the London Stadium.