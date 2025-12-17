(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Brighton are reportedly keeping close tabs on Wolves defender David Moller Wolfe, with the Seagulls identifying the Norwegian international as a potential transfer target.

As Wolves face an increasingly desperate fight for Premier League survival, they may be forced to sanction January departures to secure higher fees, alerting buyers like Brighton.

Brighton shortlist versatile defender amid Wolves’ potential fire sale

According to a new report from Football Insider, Brighton have officially shortlisted David Moller Wolfe as they look to bolster their defensive options.

The recruitment team at the Amex Stadium has been impressed by the 23-year-old’s versatility, noting his ability to operate effectively as both a traditional left-back and in a left-sided centre-back role.

Despite Wolves’ collective struggles this campaign, Moller Wolfe has managed to catch the eye with his individual performances.

Since his arrival from AZ Alkmaar, he has contributed two goals and two assists, showing a creative spark even in a struggling side.

The report suggests that the Molineux hierarchy is pragmatic about their current position.

With relegation to the Championship looking increasingly likely, Wolves chiefs are reportedly considering sanctioning sales in the upcoming January window.

The logic is purely financial as per the report; selling assets like Moller Wolfe now, while they are still Premier League players, could generate significantly higher transfer fees than if the club were forced to sell after a confirmed demotion.

For Brighton, renowned for their smart market movements, this presents an opportunity to sign a high-ceiling talent who fits their tactical profile perfectly.

Relegation looms as Edwards endures nightmare start

The backdrop to these transfer rumors is a disastrous season for Wolves.

The club currently sits rock bottom of the Premier League table with just two points in 16 games.

They are far away from safety and are showing no signs of a revival.

The appointment of Rob Edwards in November, who replaced Vitor Pereira was intended to spark a survival push, but the move has not had the desired “new manager bounce.”

Edwards has endured a torrid start to his tenure, losing all five of his opening matches in charge.

With the team now 14 points adrift of safety, confidence is at an all-time low.

This dismal run has effectively signaled to rival clubs that Wolves are vulnerable, making their standout talents like Moller Wolfe prime targets for poaching when the transfer window reopens.