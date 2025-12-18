Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim gestures during the draw vs West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old South American has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining Manchester United, and they are prepared to cash in on him. According to a report from Fichajes, Ruben Amorim wants to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and he has decided to sacrifice the South American midfielder.

Where will Manuel Ugarte end up?

OGC Nice have been mentioned as a potential destination, and it will be interesting to see if the Uruguayan International ends up joining the French outfit.

Ugarte will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football, and the move to France could be ideal for him. He has previously played for PSG, and he knows the league well.

He is still quite young, and he has plenty of time to bounce back strongly. He could be an important player in the right team. The move to the Premier League has not worked out for him. He has struggled to adapt to the physicality and intensity of English football.

Man United need upgrades on players like Ugarte

Apart from Ugarte, Manchester United should look to replace Casemiro as well. The Brazilian is no longer the player he used to be. Signing an upgrade on both players should be a priority for Manchester United. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need better players.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can bring in a couple of quality central midfielders in the coming months. They need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to compete at a high-level regularly.