Man United ready to sacrifice 24-year-old for new signings in January

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United manager Ruben Amorim and 'breaking news' banner
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim gestures during the draw vs West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old South American has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining Manchester United, and they are prepared to cash in on him. According to a report from Fichajes, Ruben Amorim wants to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and he has decided to sacrifice the South American midfielder.

Where will Manuel Ugarte end up?

OGC Nice have been mentioned as a potential destination, and it will be interesting to see if the Uruguayan International ends up joining the French outfit.

Ugarte will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football, and the move to France could be ideal for him. He has previously played for PSG, and he knows the league well.

He is still quite young, and he has plenty of time to bounce back strongly. He could be an important player in the right team. The move to the Premier League has not worked out for him. He has struggled to adapt to the physicality and intensity of English football.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United players lining up, plus yellow 'breaking news' banner
Two stars “might leave soon” as Man United prepare to sign 24-year-old with “more tenacity”
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle and Crystal Palace eye cut-price deal for Frenchman in January
“Maybe…”: Ornstein says Tottenham could provide escape route for frozen-out rival player

Man United need upgrades on players like Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte in action for Man United in pre-season
Manuel Ugarte in action for Man United in pre-season (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

Apart from Ugarte, Manchester United should look to replace Casemiro as well. The Brazilian is no longer the player he used to be. Signing an upgrade on both players should be a priority for Manchester United. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need better players.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can bring in a couple of quality central midfielders in the coming months. They need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to compete at a high-level regularly.

More Stories Manuel Ugarte

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *