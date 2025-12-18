Sources: Arsenal "really like" Chelsea midfield target, plus four defender transfer options

Nathaniel Brown and Ayyoub Bouaddi are targets for Arsenal (Photo by Aitor Alcalde, Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Arsenal are concerned about injuries and squad depth, which could see them enter the market in the January transfer window.

If they do, they would most likely prioritise midfield and defence, with a number of top young players being considered by the Gunners, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed me that Arsenal are big fans of talented young Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, while Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi could be a big-name option who comes into consideration.

Ousmane Diomande, also eyed by Chelsea and Palace, is another name Arsenal have been monitoring at centre-back, while they also appreciate Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown as a versatile option to fill in a few different positions in defence and midfield.

Arsenal already have midfield issues and could turn to Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer

I’m also told that Arsenal are similarly concerned about midfield, with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi having to play so much football so far this season.

One name at the top of their list for the moment is Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is also a target for Chelsea and other top clubs.

AFC signed Christian Norgaard in the summer, but the former Brentford man has barely featured since his move to the Emirates Stadium, leading to sources in the industry to think that could be seen as an area the club try to improve in January.

Bouaddi is an elite young talent who could perfectly fit the bill as someone who’d initially add depth but then grow into a player capable of challenging for a starting spot.

Arsenal ready to spend to help title challenge

As recently reported, Arsenal are also open-minded about attacking additions that could help them in the title race in the second half of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but there have been some signs of a dip in form in the last few games.

Arsenal suffered their second defeat of the season as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa, and they only scraped past Wolves with a 2-1 win at home to the team who sit bottom of the Premier League table and without a single win all season.

With so many injuries, it certainly could make sense for Arsenal to go out and get a few more players this winter to help them over the line in so many competitions.