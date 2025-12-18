(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are closely monitoring the contractual situation of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo as they continue to assess potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, the Gunners have added the 25-year-old to their internal shortlist, although they are not currently leading the race for his signature due to strong competition from several Premier League clubs.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all believed to be tracking Semenyo’s progress closely after his impressive performances for Bournemouth.

The attacker has impressed this season after scoring seven goals in the Premier League, with his latest goal coming against Man United in the 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Monday.

Arsenal maintain interest in Antoine Semenyo

Arsenal’s interest, however, is understood to be conditional rather than aggressive at this stage.

Sources suggest the North London club would only consider making a concrete move for Semenyo if they were to sanction the departure of one of their current wide options, either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard.

Both players remain highly valued by Mikel Arteta, but Arsenal are thought to be open to reshaping their attacking depth if the right offers arrive.

Semenyo’s contract situation adds an intriguing layer to the saga. The Bournemouth winger reportedly has a release clause set at £65 million, which becomes active in the next transfer window.

While that figure represents a significant investment, it is seen within the market as reflective of his age, Premier League experience, and upward trajectory.

Bournemouth, for their part, are reluctant sellers but recognise that the clause limits their negotiating power should a club decide to trigger it.

Could the Gunners consider a January move?

From a tactical perspective, Semenyo fits many of the attributes Arteta values in wide attackers. He is comfortable operating on either flank, presses aggressively without the ball, and has shown improved decision-making in the final third.

Despite not being at the front of the queue, Arsenal’s decision to track Semenyo shows that they are keeping a close eye on the best talent around.

While Arsenal remain in the background for now, any movement involving Martinelli or Trossard could quickly elevate their interest into a serious pursuit.

