Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing the Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis.

According to a report from Italian publication Area Napoli, the two clubs are in the mix to sign the 18-year-old midfielder, and they will face competition from several clubs, including Napoli.

The player is valued at €25 million, and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Mouzakitis could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition.

The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world. They have an excellent track record when it comes to grooming young players. They could help the 18-year-old fulfil his potential.

Similarly, Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world as well. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player. The midfielder could be attracted to the idea of playing for them.

Arsenal are fighting for league titles and the UEFA Champions League. They have an excellent team, and they will be an attractive destination.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have the financial muscle to afford him. €25 million seems like a reasonable amount of money for a player of his potential. Mouzakitis is good enough to justify the investment in future and prove to be a major bargain. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done. The young midfielder should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities.