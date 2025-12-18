Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the defeat vs Aston Villa (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid defender, Victor Valdepenas.

According to a report from BILD, Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the player, and they could look to make a move for him in the future.

Multiple other clubs are keeping tabs on the versatile 19-year-old. He can operate as a central defender as well as a full back. The player was recently handed his debut at the weekend against Deportivo Alaves. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid is willing to sanction his departure.

Arsenal are looking to build for the future, and the 19-year-old could be a useful acquisition for them. However, he has a contract with Real Madrid until 2029. Real Madrid are under no pressure to sanction his departure. The player is unlikely to force an exit from his boyhood club either. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince the Spanish outfit to sell the promising young defender in the coming months.

Arsenal have put together a formidable team, and they are hoping to fight for major trophies consistently. They need to futureproof the team, and signing talented young players like Valdepenas could be ideal.

The young defender will need regular opportunities to continue his development. If Real Madrid cannot provide him with that platform in the coming months, he could be tempted to seek a move away from the club. However, it is highly unlikely that Arsenal will be able to get the deal done any time soon.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. If Arsenal can sign him in future, he could prove to be a long-term asset for them.