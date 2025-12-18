Aston Villa could be busy in January. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Barcelona are interested in signing the Aston Villa defender Pau Torres.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are looking to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit, and they have identified the 28-year-old as a target. It is fair to assume that the player will be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona can agree on a deal with Aston Villa.

Torres was linked with Real Madrid last season. He has been linked with Saudi clubs as well.

Villa to sell Pau Torres?

The Spanish defender is not an indispensable asset for them, and Aston Villa could be selling him for the price. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Barcelona will be hoping to do well across multiple competitions, and they need a deep squad. Signing the Spanish defender would be ideal for them. He will provide depth and quality to the team.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will look to sell him for a reasonable amount of money and improve the team. They have done quite well this season, and they are third in the league table. They will be pushing for Champions League qualification. They should look to add more quality in the attack in January. Selling the defender could help them bring in a quality striker.

Villa should sell Torres for funds

Ollie Watkins has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. Aston Villa will need an alternative to him. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions by selling some of their underperformers.

Torres is a good defender, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations at the West Midlands club. It could be ideal for all parties to move on. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a move to Barcelona in the coming weeks.