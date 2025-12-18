Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Mullan, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo is emerging as one of the most sought-after names ahead of the January transfer window, with the Bournemouth forward reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United.

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, the 25-year-old Ghana international has made Man United his preferred destination amid mounting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Semenyo’s rise at Bournemouth has been one of the stories of the season. Since establishing himself as a key figure at the Vitality Stadium, he has impressed with his goal scoring quality and his pace in the wide attacking positions.

The attacker scored his most recent goal in the Premier League against Man United at Old Trafford in a match which ended as a 4-4 draw.

With seven goals in the league this season, Semenyo has become a player who has impressed the top clubs in the Premier League, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Antoine Semenyo is keen on Man United move

However, the player is keen on a move to Old Trafford to become a part of the attack that boasts players like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, all the players signed last summer by United.

Comfortable operating on either wing or through the middle, Semenyo has become a central component of Bournemouth’s attacking threat, attracting sustained attention from clubs at the top end of the table.

United are believed to be particularly confident about their chances, especially given the player’s reported desire to make the move to Old Trafford.

A key factor in the saga is Semenyo’s contract situation. The forward has a £65 million release clause that becomes active from 1 January, allowing interested clubs to bypass lengthy negotiations with Bournemouth.

While that figure represents a significant outlay, it is viewed within the market as a fair valuation for a proven Premier League attacker entering his prime years.

Bournemouth, for their part, are aware that once the clause is triggered, they will have little control over the outcome.

Semenyo would be the ideal signing for Red Devils

From United’s perspective, Semenyo fits several of the club’s current recruitment priorities. Under Ruben Amorim, United are looking to inject more athleticism, intensity, and directness into their attack.

His ability to press aggressively, carry the ball at speed, and contribute defensively makes him an attractive option for a system that demands high energy from wide players.

Man United would be prepared to move quickly if rival clubs formalise their interest in January.

While no official bid has yet been submitted, there is growing belief within the club that they can position themselves strongly should a bidding war emerge.

Semenyo’s willingness to join United could prove decisive in a crowded race.

