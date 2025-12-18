Gary Neville drops ruthless truth bomb on Mo Salah’s mentality

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United Star Gary Neville has now claimed that it is understandable why Mohamed Salah was furious after being dropped from the starting lineup.

The popular pundit has claimed on the Overlap show that the Egyptian will not want to sit on the bench and watch inferior players like Cody Gakpo.

Gary Neville said on Salah: “Salah will not sit down and watch Gakpo play football, these players don’t sit and watch players that are inferior.”

“Bring the war on!” 😤 Strong opinions around the table as the Mo Salah debate heats up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ve01KV8jlO — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) December 18, 2025

In such circumstances, the remarks from Neville will certainly align with how the Liverpool fans are feeling. It will be interesting to see if Sala can work out his differences with the manager and get back into the starting lineup. He did play a role against Brighton in the recent match and produced an assist.

He is a top-class player who has proved himself in the Premier League over the years. He is certainly one of the best players in the Premier League era, and he has helped Liverpool win every single trophy at the club level. Liverpool will need to sort out the situation with him and the manager and ensure that the player is performing at a high-level for them. They will need players like him to step up if they want to finish the season strongly and win trophies.