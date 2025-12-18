"A disgrace" - Carragher continues Salah row with bold claim about Liverpool

Mohamed Salah and Jamie Carragher (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested that the Reds now look better without Mohamed Salah in the team as he continued his war of words with the Egypt international.

Salah recently had something of an outburst when he spoke in the mixed zone to claim he felt he was being thrown under the bus by the club and that he no longer had any relationship with manager Arne Slot.

Carragher was not at all happy with Salah‘s behaviour and called it out during punditry duty, and he’s spoken about the saga again on today’s episode of the Overlap.

The former Liverpool defender insists he has no regrets about how he handled his response to Salah, saying he’d do the same again.

Jamie Carragher stands by comments on “disgrace” Mohamed Salah

Carragher made it clear that he still feels the way Salah behaved was “a disgrace”, and that the 33-year-old has not in any way been disrespected by Slot or the club.

The ex-Red even suggested that this is not the Salah of last season, and that Slot’s side now looks more solid defensively since he was dropped from the starting XI.

“Oh, it was a disgrace, yeah it was,” Carragher said.

Neville later pointed out that dropping a huge name like Salah was always going to spark a “war”, to which Carragher said “bring the war on”.

Will Salah stay at Liverpool?

This public row with Carragher seems far from ideal for Salah, whose future is surely going to come into serious doubt this January.

The 33-year-old is surely not going to be happy to continue on the bench for much longer, and it’s debatable if he really warrants a place back in the team.

One imagines Salah will get a big-money opportunity in Saudi Arabia or the MLS, while perhaps big European clubs might still also take a gamble on him, even if he looks like he might now be past his best.