Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca applauds the fans (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester City are already laying the groundwork for a possible post-Pep Guardiola era, and Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has emerged as one of the leading candidates under consideration should the Catalan manager step away next summer.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Maresca is highly regarded within City’s internal discussions, with contingency planning now quietly underway amid widespread belief that the current season could be Guardiola’s last at the Etihad Stadium.

While no final decision has yet been taken, multiple well-placed sources outside the club suggest there is growing anticipation that Guardiola may choose to bring an end to his extraordinary City tenure at the conclusion of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola could leave Man City next year

Those close to the situation indicate that clarity is likely to arrive closer to the end of the season, but City’s hierarchy are determined not to be caught unprepared.

Maresca’s rapid rise in management has placed him firmly on the elite coaching map. Since taking charge at Chelsea following his Championship-winning spell with Leicester City, the Italian has impressed with his calm authority, tactical clarity, and ability to stabilise a club that was navigating a turbulent transition.

In a relatively short period, he has helped guide the Blues to silverware, including the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup, restoring a sense of direction and identity at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were in a difficult moment when Maresca arrived, with squad imbalance and external pressure threatening progress.

His structured positional approach, emphasis on ball control, and clear tactical messaging have been widely praised by analysts and former players.

High-profile recruitment, aligned with his philosophy, has further strengthened his standing within the game.

Man City’s interest is also rooted in familiarity. Maresca is no stranger to the club’s culture or methodology.

Chelsea boss Maresca knows Man City well

He managed City’s Under-23 side in 2020 before returning in 2022 as part of Guardiola’s first-team coaching staff, giving him invaluable insight into the principles that have underpinned City’s domestic and European dominance.

That shared footballing DNA makes him a logical and attractive successor.

Adding another interesting aspect to the story, Maresca recently switched representation to super-agent Jorge Mendes in the autumn, a move widely viewed as strategic, designed to support his long-term managerial ambitions at the very top of the game.

Whether Maresca would be willing to leave Chelsea for a Premier League rival remains uncertain.

However, the opportunity to succeed Guardiola, work with world-class talent, and compete consistently for major honours would undoubtedly be tempting.

Report: Chelsea eyeing Premier League duo for major potential midfield investment