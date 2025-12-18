Man United could part ways with Kobbie Mainoo in January. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular gametime at Old Trafford, and it seems that he is not a key part of the plans for Ruben Amorim. Multiple clubs are interested in him, and they would be prepared to provide him with an exit route.

The player has now dropped a major hint towards a potential exit, especially by endorsing a message through his brother. Mainoo’s brother was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the message ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has not confirmed that the Manchester United midfielder was aware of the stunt from his brother, and he endorsed it.

Extremely embarrassing behaviour by Mainoo’s brother



Well done, you’ve got your attention you desperately wanted. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iG0Habx5p0 — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) December 16, 2025

Ben Jacobs said (h/t UnitedStand): “My understanding is Kobbie Mainoo was speaking through his brother, he knew about the t-shirt, and he endorsed the message.”

It will be interesting to see how Manchester United react to the situation. They need to let him leave if they cannot provide him with regular opportunities. He is a young player with a lot of promise. Sitting on the bench at Old Trafford would be detrimental to his development.

The midfielder will be desperate to play regularly during the second half of the season. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a move away from Manchester United. Even if it is a loan deal, it could be hugely beneficial for the player.

The 20-year-old has all the tools to develop into a quality player in future. With the right guidance, he will be able to fulfil his potential. Manchester United could regret the decision to let him live in future. There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent, and Manchester United should do their best to groom him properly.