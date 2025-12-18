Leeds United linked with Europa League final hero

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are expected to be active in the January transfer window to make additions to the squad as Daniel Farke eyes Premier League safety.

The Whites have struggled this season, even though the recent form has improved.

Farke’s side beat Chelsea and managed to win a point against Liverpool, showing improvement in all areas of the pitch.

Even against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s side needed a late goal from Phil Foden to beat Leeds, which shows that the top teams are struggling to deal with Farke’s side.

However, that will not be enough. The impressive performance must translate into points for Leeds and only that will be able to save them from relegation this season.

Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson to Leeds United?

One of the players they could target is Tottenham attacker Brennan Johnson, as suggested by The Leeds Press.

Johnson, who scored the winning goal for Tottenham in the final of the Europa League this year against Manchester United, has been linked with a move away from North London.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are open to the opportunity to let Johnson leave the club on loan next year.

Among the clubs chasing the Tottenham attacker, Bournemouth and Aston Villa are at the forefront.

Particularly Bournemout, who may have to deal with the loss of Antoine Semenyo due to the increasing interest in his services.

The likes of Tottenham, as well as Manchester United and Liverpool are all monitoring Semenyo and he is likely to leave Andoni Iraola’s side next year.

In that case, a move for Johnson would make complete sense for them.

Johnson could be a game-changing signing for Leeds

To sign Johnson, Leeds face tough competition, although there is no doubt that signing him would provide Farke and Leeds a new option in attack.

Johnson is a versatile player who can play on either wing as well as upfront as a supporting attacker.

His addition would add goals in the team, as well as width and pace in the wide attacking positions.

The big question remains, would the player be interested in a move to Leeds United when other clubs like Bournemouth and Aston Villa are also showing interest?

At this stage, it is an idea that is too good to be true for the Whites but as seen before, the transfer market comes with it’s surprise and the Leeds United fan would be hoping to pull of this coup that may help them a lot in the second half of the season.

