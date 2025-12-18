"Bring him back" - Liverpool urged to seal return for player they should never have let go

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been advised to bring Harvey Elliott back to the club after a difficult start to his loan spell with Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old hasn’t had many first-team opportunities with Unai Emery’s side so far, despite the Reds likely deciding to loan him there to give him more minutes.

Elliott had also fallen out of favour at Liverpool, so a loan seemed like a good idea for him to get his career back on track, though it clearly hasn’t worked out for him.

Should Liverpool bring Harvey Elliott back from loan?

Discussing the Elliott situation, former Liverpool ace Don Hutchison expressed his view that the Englishman should be brought back by Arne Slot.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for LFC, so there could well be room for an extra option in their squad, with Elliott able to provide an alternative in midfield or in the front three.

“If you’re Liverpool, you’re probably best off bringing him back and keeping him in the squad,” Hutchison said, as quoted by Empire of the Kop.

“They only had a short number on the bench at the weekend and, probably that’s why Mo Salah was a little bit fortunate that he made the bench. [Cody] Gakpo was injured, [Wataru] Endo was injured, and [Conor] Bradley was suspended, so I think it’ll be a good move from Liverpool to bring him back.”

Liverpool need more depth

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for the duration of Egypt’s participation at this year’s AFCON, so that could be a major headache for Slot.

Just as fans will be starting to make their plans to buy Tottenham vs Liverpool tickets, the club needs to put plans in place to ensure their squad copes with Salah’s absence in upcoming games.

It’s not easy getting signings done in January, so Elliott being recalled could end up being the most realistic option for the Merseyside giants.

Still, we’re also seeing big names like Antoine Semenyo being linked with Liverpool, so that could be another major saga to watch out for in the weeks ahead.