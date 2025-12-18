(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are already preparing for life without Mohamed Salah, and they are interested in signing Nico Williams.

The Athletic Club Bilbao attacker has proven himself for club and country, and the 23-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool. He registered 18 goal contributions last season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has the quality to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker. He will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Liverpool attack.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are preparing a €95 million/£83 million offer for the Spanish International. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Mohamed Salah has recently dropped a bombshell interview after he was dropped for a few matches. The player has indicated that his relationship with the manager has been damaged, and he’s being forced out of the club.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to cash in on the player in the coming months. They need to bring in a quality player to replace him, and Williams seems like an interesting option. He is highly rated across Europe, and multiple clubs have been linked with him. If Liverpool managed to get the deal done, it could prove to be a coup for them.

They have missed a player with his skill set ever since the departure of Colombian international Luis Diaz. They need an electrifying wide player like Williams. The player has the quality to justify the investment in future as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with an exit route in the coming months. He has been a world-class player for Liverpool, and he has helped them win several trophies. However, it seems right for him to move on now.