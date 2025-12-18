Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-term recruitment strategy continues to focus heavily on elite young talent, and the latest name to emerge on the club’s radar is Gremio winger Gabriel Mec.

According to respected transfer insider Nicolò Schira, the Reds are closely monitoring the highly rated 17-year-old, who is already being tipped as one of Brazil’s most exciting prospects of his age group.

Mec has quickly built a reputation in South America for his explosive pace, flair in one-versus-one situations, and ability to operate effectively on either flank.

His style of play has drawn comparisons to Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior, particularly due to his direct dribbling, confidence in attacking defenders, and willingness to take responsibility in the final third.

Liverpool have been impressed with Gabriel Mec

While such comparisons inevitably come with pressure, they underline the level of excitement surrounding his development.

Currently representing Brazil at youth international level, Mec showcased his talent on a global stage at the FIFA U17 World Cup in November.

He featured in seven of Brazil’s eight matches during the tournament, earning praise for his maturity, work rate, and attacking threat against top international opposition.

Scouts from several European clubs were present throughout the competition, further elevating interest in the teenager.

Liverpool are not alone in tracking Mec’s progress. Shakhtar Donetsk were strongly linked with a move during the summer window, while Chelsea were also credited with interest last season as part of their aggressive pursuit of elite young players.

Sources close to South American football suggest that Mec’s performances have only strengthened his reputation since then, making him one of the most closely watched talents at Gremio.

Reds are looking to invest in young talent

From Liverpool’s perspective, Mec fits the profile of player they have increasingly targeted in recent years, young, technically gifted, tactically flexible, and capable of being developed within the club’s elite performance environment.

With the Reds continuing to invest in future attacking options, Mec could be viewed as a long-term project rather than an immediate first-team addition.

Gremio, meanwhile, are well aware of the growing European interest and are understood to be keen on securing Mec’s future with an improved contract that reflects his rising value.

Liverpool’s interest highlights their intent to stay ahead in the race for emerging global talent.

