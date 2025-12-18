"In the last 48 hours..." - Fabrizio Romano reports HUGE Manchester United transfer boost

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with his Bournemouth teammates in the draw vs Man Utd at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly called about Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in the last 48 hours, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ghana international has been one of the most in-form Premier League players this season, producing a total of seven goals and three assists in 15 top flight matches.

Skilful, pacey, and two-footed, Semenyo looks like the complete attacking player, and surely has it in him to make the step up to a bigger club.

Any Red Devils fans who are looking into how to buy Aston Villa vs Man United tickets might also be wondering what kind of line up they’ll see from Ruben Amorim once he loses Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo to the upcoming AFCON tournament.

Those will be two big losses out wide and it could prompt United to step up their interest in Semenyo as a replacement.

Fabrizio Romano on Manchester United’s Antoine Semenyo pursuit

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided an update on the Semenyo transfer saga, explaining that there’s a lot of interest in the 25-year-old.

For now, however, it seems like it’s United and City leading the race for his signature against the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

“City and United both called in the last 48 hours,” Romano said.

“Then Tottenham, in the last few days, have spent a lot of time in trying to attack the situation for Semenyo.

“And there is Liverpool… interested since November but, again, this depends on what happens with Mohamed Salah and also Liverpool’s financial intentions because they could have different priorities in January.”

Premier League top scorers Goals Erling Haaland 17 Igor Thiago 11 Antoine Semenyo 7 Phil Foden 7 Hugo Ekitike 7 Danny Welbeck 7 Jean-Philippe Mateta 7

Should Antoine Semenyo be careful about United transfer?

Semenyo is at an important moment in his career, and surely needs to think very carefully about whether or not a move to Old Trafford would be the best thing for him.

Ruben Amorim isn’t doing the most convincing job with MUFC right now, and most fans probably wouldn’t be that surprised if the club soon made another change in the dugout.

That’s not an ideal situation for Semenyo to be walking into, and he might find he goes down the route of so many other top players, who went backwards after joining United.

City are a more settled side who tend to get the best out of their players and who would also surely offer a better chance of winning major silverware.