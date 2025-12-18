(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Carlos Baleba’s future is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched storylines of the January transfer window, with the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder continuing to push for a move away from the Amex Stadium.

Brighton have made their position clear to the player and his representatives: if their revised valuation is met, the club will not stand in the way of his departure, according to a trusted source on X.

This marks a notable shift from Brighton’s stance during the summer transfer window, when they placed an extremely high price tag on the Cameroon international.

According to ESPN, the Seagulls were previously demanding as much as €120 million for Baleba, a figure that effectively ended discussions with interested clubs, including Manchester United.

Man United hold long term interest in Baleba

The Red Devils were among the most persistent suitors at the time but ultimately walked away, unwilling to meet Brighton’s valuation and choosing to reassess their midfield priorities.

However, the landscape has now changed. Brighton’s valuation is understood to have dropped significantly since the summer, reflecting both market realities and Baleba’s clear desire to explore a new challenge.

While Brighton remain determined to secure a strong fee, they are now open to negotiations at a more realistic level, especially if serious bids arrive in January.

Man United, under Ruben Amorim, continue to hold a strong interest in Baleba.

Despite stepping back earlier in the year, United’s admiration for the midfielder has not faded.

Ruben Amorim wants new midfielders

Internally, Baleba is still viewed as an ideal fit for Amorim’s system, a player capable of combining physical intensity and ball carrying ability.

Amorim is known to value midfielders who can press aggressively, cover ground, and contribute in both phases of play, and Baleba is seen as a near-perfect profile for those demands.

United are also conscious of the need to rejuvenate their midfield with younger, dynamic options who can grow into leadership roles over time.

With players like Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro facing an uncertain future at the club, midfield has become a crucial area of improvement for Man United.

Even though Baleba remains an important part of the Brighton squad, his push for a January exit and the softened valuation suggest that a deal could be struck if all parties find common ground.

