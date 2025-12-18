Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior a the Premier League match vs Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old is in exceptional form this season, and he is on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester United. According to Dean Jones, the player is open to the idea of joining Liverpool.

Liverpool to sign Antoine Semenyo?

Former Bournemouth director Richard Hughes, who is currently employed by Liverpool, could play a key role in any potential move. The player will cost £65 million because of a release clause in his contract. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool submit an offer to sign the player next month. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 25-year-old could add some much-needed goals and creativity to the side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen on the player as well, and they believe that he could be open to joining them. It remains to be seen what the player decides. He will want to compete at a high-level and fight for major trophies. Liverpool might be better suited for him right now. Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding.

Liverpool are struggling as well, but they have an outstanding team, and they managed to win the League title last season. They are more likely to bounce back strongly.

Semenyo would be a quality signing

The reported asking price might seem expensive right now, but the player is well settled in England, and he could make an immediate impact. He is entering the peak years of his career. He could play his best football in the coming seasons, and he could justify the investment.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. The Cherries will not want to lose a key player like him, but they are powerless to stop him from leaving because of the release clause.