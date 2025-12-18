(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young talents, with Köln winger Said El Mala emerging as a prime target ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to German outlet Bild, United are keen on securing the 19-year-old’s signature but could face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who are also tracking his rapid rise in Germany.

El Mala has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season since Köln’s return to the Bundesliga, quickly establishing himself as one of the club’s best performers.

In just 14 league appearances, the highly rated winger has already registered six goals and three assists, impressive numbers for a teenager adapting to top-flight football.

Said El Mala has caught the attention of big clubs

His pace, direct dribbling, and composure in the final third have made him a constant threat, while his willingness to track back has been impressive.

Bild report that both Man United and Tottenham have already made initial contact with Köln through authorised representatives.

These early discussions are understood to be exploratory, with both Premier League clubs enquiring about Köln’s stance on a potential sale and the conditions under which they might be willing to negotiate.

United and Spurs are believed to be prepared to spend between £26 million and £35 million to land El Mala next summer, a figure that reflects both his current impact and his long-term potential.

United’s interest is said to be driven by their desire to refresh their attacking options with younger, high-upside profiles who can grow into key roles.

El Mala’s versatility, he is capable of operating on either flank, matches with the club’s current recruitment strategy under Ruben Amorim, which prioritises intensity, adaptability, and technical quality in wide areas.

Tottenham, meanwhile, view El Mala as a player who could thrive in the Premier League’s high-tempo environment.

Man United face competition from Tottenham

Spurs have been closely monitoring emerging talents across Europe and see the Köln winger as a potential long-term solution capable of adding pace and unpredictability to their attack.

The competition, however, extends well beyond England. European giants including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also admirers of El Mala.

Despite that interest, reports suggest the teenager sees a move to the Premier League as the next step in his career, believing the league offers the ideal platform for his development and global exposure.

It remains to be seen who wins the race to sign the Bundesliga winger next year as interest grows in his services, particularly from Premier League clubs.

