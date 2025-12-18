Man United could take advantage of key INEOS connection to get useful deal done this January

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts during a Manchester United game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte reportedly looks set to make way so the club can make a new signing in that position in January.

The Uruguay international has struggled to impress at Old Trafford since he signed from Paris Saint-Germain, and it now makes sense that a departure is edging closer.

According to Fichajes, it could be that Man Utd will use fellow INEOS-owned club Nice as a destination for Ugarte as they look to offload him and bring in a new signing like Carlos Baleba or Conor Gallagher.

The Red Devils would surely benefit from making some money from Ugarte’s sale, and getting his wages off their books, as it could give them more financial freedom to spend big on the signing they want for that position.

Why hasn’t it worked out for Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United?

Ugarte had also looked a little out of place during his time at PSG, and although he has his qualities, he’s perhaps just not that well suited to a club with expectations of dominating possession and playing attack-minded football.

The 24-year-old is a tough tackling and hard working defensive midfield player who could do a job for a team whose defence needs more protection.

It’s easy to imagine Ugarte could benefit from a change of scene, and perhaps a club like Nice would get more out of his style of play.

United look in need of more of an all-rounder in that position – someone who can do their job defensively, but also have the quality of passing to dictate play and start attacks.

The likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are perhaps the best examples of players doing this at the highest level right now, though of course they aren’t easy to find, and don’t tend to come cheap.