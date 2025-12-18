Manchester United players lining up (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo have been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to the journalist Dean Jones, both players could leave the club soon, and Manchester United have already identified the potential alternative. They are keen on signing the VfB Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller.

Angelo Stiller to Man United?

The 24-year-old German midfielder has done quite well for club and country, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He will help Manchester United tighten up defensively, and he can create opportunities as well. Stiller has all the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder. He is highly rated in Germany, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well.

Dean Jones told TEAMtalk: “If Man Utd look outside the Premier League for a Bruno replacement, then I would expect Angelo Stiller to be in the mix as a target. “For some time now, I have been hearing his name mentioned as a target, but always with the caveat that he would replace Kobbie Mainoo or Fernandes. “At this rate, both players look like they might leave soon, so at a time when Man Utd want more tenacity in the centre of the field, I think Stiller might come into conversations. “Stiller can play in a deep midfield role, but also create, and if they find another midfielder to go in there too, which will be the plan, then they can start looking at a long-term plan.”

Mainoo and Fernandes to leave?

Mainoo has struggled for regular opportunities, and he needs to move on in search of playing time. On the other hand, Fernandes has recently dropped a bombshell interview, criticising the club hierarchy.

It will be interesting to see if both players move on in the coming months. Stiller is still quite young, and he will only improve further with the right guidance. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Manchester United.