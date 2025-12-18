Premier League manager rules out January move for Liverpool & Man United target

Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Broadway, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner remains confident that club captain Marc Guéhi will stay at Selhurst Park until the end of the season, even as interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs continues to intensify.

The England international has been widely tipped to leave south London, but Glasner has made it clear that Palace’s priority is stability and on-field ambition rather than a short-term financial return.

Guéhi’s future has been the subject of constant speculation since the summer transfer window, when a proposed move to Liverpool collapsed at the final stage.

Despite late negotiations, Palace ultimately retained their captain, a decision that underlined how highly the club value the 25-year-old defender.

With Guéhi’s contract set to expire next year, many expected Palace to cash in either last summer or in the upcoming January window.

Liverpool and Man United are interested in Marc Guéhi

Liverpool remain among the clubs monitoring the situation, viewing Guéhi as a potential long-term solution in central defense.

Manchester City have also entered the conversation, with Pep Guardiola reportedly identifying Guéhi as a priority defensive target for 2026 as City look to refresh their back line with players who are comfortable in possession and tactically intelligent.

Even Man United, who are looking to add defensive strength to their squad, have been linked with a move for Guéhi.

Despite the growing external interest, Glasner has publicly stated his belief that Guéhi will not be leaving mid-season.

“I think Marc will stay until the end of the season,” the Austrian manager said, reinforcing Palace’s stance at a time when speculation is at its peak, as reported by The Standard.

From a purely financial perspective, a January sale would make sense for Palace. Selling Guéhi in the winter would allow the club to recoup a substantial fee rather than risk losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

However, Glasner’s comments suggest Palace are prepared to prioritise performance over profit.

Keeping Guéhi is seen internally as crucial to maintaining momentum. As captain, he is not only the defensive leader but also a key figure in the dressing room.

His presence has been central to Palace’s organisation, composure in possession, and overall consistency under Glasner.

Crystal Palace have no desire to sell Guéhi in January

Club sources indicate that disrupting the squad mid-season could undermine their ambitions in the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

While this stance may frustrate suitors like Liverpool and Man City, it highlights a clear shift in Palace’s approach.

Rather than acting solely as a selling club, the Eagles are signalling their desire to compete and progress, even if it means sacrificing potential financial gain.

As the season progresses, Guéhi’s future will remain a talking point.

But for now, Crystal Palace appear united in their belief that keeping their captain until the final whistle of the campaign is the right move.

