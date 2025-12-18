Marcus Rashford celebrates with his Barcelona teammates (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly now also a target for Atletico Madrid in case he doesn’t end up staying at Barcelona.

The England international is currently on loan at Barca for this season, having fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

But even if Rashford has made a strong start to life at the Nou Camp, it is still not entirely clear if Barcelona will choose to make his move permanent.

According to Fichajes, this has put Atletico Madrid on alert, with Diego Simeone’s side emerging as another potential suitor for him next summer.

Marcus Rashford to stay in La Liga?

Rashford clearly needed to get out of Man Utd after suffering a major dip in form there in his final couple of years at the club.

The 28-year-old remains a top class player, though, and it now seems like he just needed a change of scene and a new challenge after spending his entire career at one club.

Rashford now seems back to his best after his move to Spanish football, so perhaps staying in La Liga could be an ideal next move for him even if Barcelona decide not to keep him.

Atletico will likely be well aware of how well Rashford has done for their rivals, showing that he could be a good fit for them if he does become available.

Man United players rebuilding their careers after leaving

Rashford is not the only player enjoying a new lease of life after leaving Old Trafford, with Antony also doing well in La Liga with Real Betis.

Elsewhere, Alejandro Garnacho has also improved since joining Chelsea, while Scott McTominay has been a huge success story at Napoli.

Even Rasmus Hojlund has shown signs of getting back to his best, also at Napoli, so it looks like Rashford did the right thing by leaving.

Some United fans would probably quite gladly have Rashford back, but it would probably be for the best for both parties to go their separate ways next summer.