"Hang on a minute..." - Neville and Keane disagree on Man Utd star's transfer dilemma

Gary Neville and Roy Keane disagree on Kobbie Mainoo (The Overlap, Sky Sports)

Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane took different views on what Kobbie Mainoo should do about his current difficult situation at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old looks to be facing an uncertain future after a lack of playing time under Ruben Amorim, and Neville can understand him feeling like it might be the best decision for him to move on.

Keane, meanwhile, called on Mainoo to embrace the challenge of trying to break into the team, which is something normal for young players coming through at Man Utd.

See below for their debate on the latest episode of the Overlap, with the pundits discussing Mainoo and a number of other topics…

Opposing views on Kobbie Mainoo’s Manchester United situation

Neville pointed out to Keane that Amorim himself had most likely ruled out much playing time for Mainoo any time soon due to the presence of Bruno Fernandes.

The current United formation only allows for two central midfielders, and Fernandes is pretty much a nailed-on starter in every game, while there could perhaps be some rotation between Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte alongside him.

Mainoo, however, is seemingly not considered a defensive midfielder like Casemiro or Ugarte, so he’s up against Fernandes for a starting spot, which looks like a very tough challenge.

“So, I get Kobbie’s point of view that he’s like, ‘Hang on a minute. If I can play alongside Bruno, great. But if I’m actually it’s me or him, he’s always going to play. He’s brilliant,'” Neville said.

“But what’s football about? What’s what’s the the life of a professional football is most of it you’re trying to prove people wrong?” Keane responded.

He added: “He’s 20 years of age, what’s wrong with sitting and learning your trade? There’ll be times when a manager’s on your case and it’s up to you go ‘I’ll prove you wrong’.”

Keane also stated that he never felt he was just going to turn up and start for United, saying that footballers at the highest level have to prove themselves every day.

What next for Kobbie Mainoo?

United could do with keeping Mainoo for the depth in midfield, as they could find themselves short if Fernandes needs a rest or gets injured.

The Telegraph have been among the sources to link Mainoo with Chelsea, and there’s been a lot of speculation about other clubs chasing him too.

Even the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are supposedly considering the England international, according to Defensa Central.

That gives you some idea of how highly rated Mainoo is, so should Amorim give him more of a chance to play regularly? Could his departure be one the club live to majorly regret? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!