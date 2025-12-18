(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Bayern Munich defender, Sacha Boey.

The 25-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the German club, and he has been told that he can leave the club in January. The German outfit is willing to send him on loan if a permanent deal cannot be arranged. According to TEAMtalk, the player’s camp has already spoken to multiple clubs, including Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle and Palace could use Sacha Boey

Newcastle need more depth in the defensive unit, and Boey could prove to be a quality alternative to Kieran Trippier in the long-term. On the other hand, Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz has been linked with a move away from the club. He has been excellent for the Eagles, but they need an alternative to him. Boey could prove to be a useful acquisition for both teams.

The 25-year-old will be desperate to get his career back on track, and his hunger to succeed will be a bonus. Boey has been linked with West Ham as well.

Boey would be a useful option

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are hoping to establish themselves as regulars in European football. They need more quality and depth in the team. Although Boey might not be good enough to start for a team hoping to win League titles and the Champions League every season, he is still a good player who could do an impressive job at Newcastle or Crystal Palace.

Given his situation at the German club, he could be available for a reasonable amount of money as well. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could prove to be a masterstroke in the long-term.