Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Gremio midfielder Danilo.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in South America, and he has attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his performance. Newcastle have already sent Scouts to watch the player in action, and they have come back with positive reports on the player.

Danilo is a quality player with a big future, and Newcastle would do well to secure his signature. They are looking to build a formidable theme for the future, and investing in talented young players like him is a wise decision. He could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance.

The technically gifted midfielder will add control, composure, and creativity to the side.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get the deal done. The player could cost around €40 million because of a release clause in his contract, as per Portal do Gremista. Newcastle have the finances to pay up. Even though the asking price might seem like a premium for an unproven talent, the player has time on his side, and he could easily justify the investment in future.

Newcastle are not in a position to attract a ready-made superstar, and they need to invest in talented young players with a lot of potential. They could groom them into future stars.

Newcastle are currently competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they managed to win a trophy last season. They have an ambitious project and an exciting team. Danilo is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle follow up on their scouting missions with an offer to get the deal done.