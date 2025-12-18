(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City are stepping up their pursuit of one of France’s most exciting young forwards, with Footmercato reporting that the Premier League champions are keen to sign Troyes striker Mathys Detourbet.

The 18-year-old has rapidly emerged as a highly coveted talent across Europe, drawing interest not only from City but also from Roma, Monaco and several Bundesliga clubs.

Detourbet’s rise has been closely tracked by scouts this season, with the teenage striker impressing through his movement, composure in front of goal, and physical maturity beyond his years.

Despite his age, he has already shown an ability to compete against senior opposition, prompting clubs to act early in order to secure his long-term future before his value escalates further.

Man City face competition from Roma to sign Detourbet

Roma have already made their intentions clear. The Serie A side reportedly submitted a bid worth €8 million, with a further €2 million in add-ons, but that offer was rejected by Troyes.

Undeterred, Roma have since opened further discussions as they attempt to outmanoeuvre the growing competition.

Sources in Italy suggest Roma see Detourbet as a long-term attacking project, potentially following a similar developmental pathway to other young forwards who have flourished in Serie A.

However, Man City currently appear to hold a significant advantage in the race.

Detourbet has already visited City’s facilities, an indication of how advanced their interest has become.

Crucially, Troyes are part of the City Football Group (CFG), the same ownership network that includes Man City, Girona, Palermo and several other clubs worldwide.

City hold advantage to sign the French attacker

That existing relationship could prove decisive, allowing City to structure a deal that benefits all parties while mapping out a clear development plan for the player.

City’s recruitment strategy in recent years has focused heavily on identifying elite young talent early, often integrating them gradually through loans or CFG-affiliated clubs before determining their long-term role.

For now, Troyes remain firm in their valuation, aware that interest from multiple elite clubs strengthens their negotiating position.

But with Man City already laying the groundwork and leveraging their CFG connection, the balance appears to be tipping in their favour.

