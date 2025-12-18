(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Portuguese international midfielder, Ruben Neves.

The 29-year-old wants to return to the Premier League, and he could be available for just £20 million. According to a report from The Daily Mail, he has emerged as an option for Manchester United.

They are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the former Wolves star could be a quality acquisition. He has proven himself in the Premier League in the past, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have not managed to control the game in the middle of the park, and they need someone who can dictate the tempo of the game and add composure to the side. The Portuguese international would be ideal for them. He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to make his mark at a big club. The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be quite exciting for him.

However, it is fair to assume that the player might have to accept a pay cut in order to get the deal done. He earns around £292,000 a week at Al-Hilal, and Manchester United are unlikely to smash their wage structure in order to accommodate him. He will have to be reasonable with his demands.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Manchester United need to plug the gaps in their squad in January if they want to finish the season strongly. They are still pushing for European qualification, and someone like Neves could be a very useful option for them during the second half of the campaign.