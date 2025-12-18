Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona, and they have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The Manchester United striker has done quite well at the Spanish club, and there have been rumours that they could look to sign him permanently. However, a report via Fichajes claims that Barcelona are now hesitant to pay €30 million for the player because of their wage bill.

Rashford is on substantial wages, and Barcelona could be priced out of a move.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have now joined the race for his signature. Diego Simone is an admirer of the England International and he has already asked Enrique Cerezo to sign the player in 2026. Atletico Madrid have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and a versatile attacker like Rashford could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for them.

They have a tremendous striker in Julian Alvarez, and Rashford could support him in the attack. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. The opportunity to join Atletico Madrid could be exciting for him, especially if the move to Barcelona does not work out. He does not have a future at Manchester United, and returning to the English club does not make any sense.

He will want to compete at a high-level and fight for major trophies. Joining Atletico Madrid would be ideal. They are one of the biggest clubs in Spain, and they have a tremendous team and a world-class manager.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Atletico Madrid have the resources to pay €30 million for him, and the move could prove to be a bargain for them if he manages to hit the ground running as he has done at Barcelona.