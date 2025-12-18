Sunderland made many signings during the summer. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The player is reportedly on the radar of clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.

Noah Sadiki to move on?

According to analyst Filip Joos, the player is unlikely to stay at Sunderland for long. He is a quality player with a lot of talent, and he is likely to end up at a big club soon.

“He’s the same player everywhere,” Filip Joos said via Sporza. “I think that’s a tremendous quality. That’s the guy from Union, and he’s playing at a higher level. And in a tougher league, he plays exactly the same. “He doesn’t lose 5% of his former self out of fear, out of “I have to pay attention here,” or out of respect. Nothing. He’s not staying at Sunderland, is he? He’s the perfect solution for a lot of teams.”

Sadiki has been a key player

The comments will certainly worry Sunderland, and it will be interesting to see if they can keep him at the club for the long term. They signed him at the start of the season, and he has been a player for them. There is no doubt that he’s a tremendous talent with a bright future.

Top clubs are already monitoring his progress, and it would not be a surprise if they decided to make a move for him in the near future.

He has a long-term contract with Sunderland, and they are under no pressure to sell him right now, but the player could be tempted to move on. That could be a worrying situation for the club.

They have done quite well since securing the promotion to the Premier League, and they need to keep their best players if they want to survive in the top flight.