(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leicester City could be facing a significant transfer headache as Tottenham Hotspur intensify their pursuit of highly rated winger Jeremy Monga.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are now making a big push to secure Monga’s signature, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United also monitoring his situation closely.

However, Spurs are believed to be at the front of the queue, having identified Monga as a priority target should opportunities open up in their wide attacking department.

With Brennan Johnson facing an uncertain future at Spurs after being linked with a move to Crystal Palace, Spurs are making contingency plans to replacement Johnson.

Jeremy Monga has impressed top clubs in England

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in the country, Monga has already shown glimpses of his end product.

He opened his professional goal-scoring account during a narrow 2-1 defeat to Preston North End back in August, a milestone moment that reinforced belief in his long-term potential.

Monga’s situation is a complex one. The 16-year-old signed a scholarship contract with Leicester City back in June, a necessary step given his age, but he is unable to formally agree to a professional deal until next summer.

That timing has left the door ajar for elite clubs to position themselves early, even though Leicester successfully fended off immediate interest from European giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City earlier this year.

Despite remaining at the King Power Stadium, Monga’s reputation has only continued to grow.

Tottenham identify Monga as target for next year

He has been a regular presence around Leicester’s first-team squad this season in the Championship, a remarkable achievement for a player still in his mid-teens.

Monga is understood to be fully aware of the growing interest and is expected to make a final decision on his future in early 2026.

While Leicester remain hopeful of convincing him to commit his long-term future to the club, the scale of interest, both domestically and abroad, makes the task increasingly challenging.

Tottenham are ready to visit the opportunity to sign Monga next year and with Thomas Frank looking to add more pace and width in the wide positions, the Leicester City youngster has emerged as a genuine target.

Tottenham planning January move for Man City star admired by Thomas Frank