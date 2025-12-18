(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a renewed move for Manchester City winger Savinho in the January transfer window, after failing to secure his signature during the summer.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Spurs remain keen admirers of the highly rated wide player and could return with a fresh approach as they look to strengthen an underperforming squad midway through the season.

The north London club are expected to be active in January following a disappointing start to the campaign.

The north London club have struggled for consistency in the Premier League and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table, well below expectations.

Tottenham are ready to enter the January transfer market

With pressure beginning to mount, the winter window represents a crucial opportunity for the Tottenham hierarchy to back their manager and address some of the squad’s clear shortcomings.

Tottenham were relatively busy during the summer transfer window, bringing in several new faces as part of a broader rebuild.

Injuries and a lack of cutting edge in wide areas have further exposed the need for reinforcements.

Ornstein said:

“They’ll also have the opportunity to improve the squad in the January transfer window. There will be money available if the right profile comes to them, and if it will improve the team in their eyes. They like Antoine Semenyo, for example, if it’s not going to be him, maybe some other players in that wide attacking position, which is something they looked at last summer with Savinho from Manchester City. It didn’t come to fruition. Maybe it will in January, and they’ll hope that Thomas Frank can bring the results over time.”

Savinho was a player Spurs explored in detail during the summer but were ultimately unable to land.

Can Spurs sign Savinho in January?

Ornstein now suggests that Tottenham believe circumstances could be more favourable in January, potentially opening the door to a deal that did not materialise earlier.

While Manchester City’s stance remains an important factor, Spurs are understood to be monitoring Savinho’s situation closely, including his playing time and City’s willingness to consider a move.

Semenyo remains another option on Tottenham’s radar, highlighting the club’s focus on strengthening the wide areas.

Both targets reflect Spurs’ desire to add physicality, speed, and direct attacking threat, qualities that have often been missing this season.

