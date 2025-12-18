Thomas Frank wants a new attacker. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Savinho during the summer transfer window, but the move did not go through.

Manchester City refused to let the Brazilian leave the club at the start of the season. However, he has struggled for regular opportunities, and he is being linked with an exit in January once again.

Tottenham to return for Savinho?

David Ornstein has now revealed that Tottenham could look to make a move for the Brazilian in January. They will have the resources available to improve the team next month. They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the Brazilian attacker would be ideal for them. Savinho will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the side.

The South American will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular opportunities, and Spurs would be able to provide him with that platform.

Ornstein said on the Sky Sports’Back Pages podcast: “There will be money available if the right profile comes to them, and if it will improve the team in their eyes. “They like Antoine Semenyo, for example, if it’s not going to be him, maybe some other players in that wide attacking position, which is something they looked at last summer with Savinho from Manchester City. “It didn’t come to fruition. Maybe it will in January, and they’ll hope that Thomas Frank can bring the results over time.”

Savinho needs a move

Sitting on the bench at Manchester City will not benefit Savinho, and he should look to move on. Tottenham have an ambitious project and a quality team. They could be the ideal destination for Savinho. If he manages to fulfil his potential with them, he might get to play for elite clubs again in future.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City are willing to sell the player next month.