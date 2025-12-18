West Ham ready to move for striker who flopped at PSG

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

West Ham United are stepping up their search for a new centre-forward ahead of the January transfer window, with reports suggesting the club are now exploring a move for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, the east London side have identified the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus forward as a potential solution to their attacking needs, amid growing uncertainty surrounding his situation in Florence.

Strengthening the forward line has become an urgent priority for West Ham and manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

Sources close to the club indicate that the Portuguese coach views the acquisition of a reliable goalscorer as essential, particularly with Niclas Füllkrug’s future at the London Stadium increasingly in doubt.

West Ham are looking for attacking additions

The German striker is believed to be edging towards an exit, prompting West Ham to accelerate their plans in the market.

Kean, now 25, has enjoyed something of a career revival since joining Fiorentina in 2024.

After difficult spells at Juventus and Everton, where consistency proved elusive, the Italian international has rediscovered his confidence and cutting edge in Serie A.

His return of 28 goals in 62 appearances for La Viola shows just how important he has become to the club, establishing himself as one of their standout performers and a central figure in their attacking structure.

West Ham’s interest reflects both Kean’s improved form and Nuno’s desire for a physically strong, mobile striker capable of leading the line.

However, any potential move in January is far from straightforward. Fiorentina have adopted a firm stance when it comes to mid-season departures, with head coach Paolo Vanoli and sporting director Daniele Pradè making it clear they are reluctant to lose key players during a crucial phase of the campaign.

Despite the club’s inconsistent form, the hierarchy are keen to maintain stability and build around their core squad rather than weaken it halfway through the season.

Can the Hammers sign Moise Kean?

Adding further complexity is the suggestion of disharmony behind the scenes at Fiorentina, which has fuelled speculation about possible exits.

While Kean remains committed on the pitch, outside interest could test Fiorentina’s resolve if a significant offer arrives.

For West Ham, the coming weeks will be decisive. As January approaches, Nuno is pushing for clarity and reinforcement, and Kean’s name is now firmly on the shortlist.

Whether Fiorentina are prepared to soften their stance, or whether West Ham can structure a deal compelling enough, remains to be seen.

