AC Milan are hoping to sign Niclas Füllkrug from West Ham United during the January transfer window.

According to Daniele Longo, the Italian outfit already has an agreement in place to sign the player on a 6-month loan deal.

Niclas Fullkrug needs a move

The German international has not been at his best since joining the Premier League club and he needs to move on in search of regular first-team action.

The player has struggled to adapt to English football and he has had his fair share of injury problems as well. Taking on a new challenge could be ideal for Fullkrug. It could help him regain his form and confidence.

The player is expected to sign a short-term contract with the Italian club worth around £54,000 a week. It will be interesting to see if he can regain his form and confidence in Italy. Sitting on the bench at West Ham will not benefit him, and it is ideal for him to move on and play regularly at another club.

West Ham need a replacement for Fullkrug

Meanwhile, West Ham will certainly hope that the player manages to impress in Italy so that they can get rid of him at the end of the season. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League and need quality players at their disposal. They will need to get rid of underperforming players like Füllkrug as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality striker in the coming weeks. Signing a reliable finisher could be the difference between staying up and going down for them this season.

The German attacker has previously shown his quality with Borussia Dortmund, and he will be desperate to get his career back on track. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to Italian football quickly and make an immediate impact.