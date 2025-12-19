Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Marseille youth forward Said Remadnia.

The 16-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has attracted the attention of Chelsea. According to a report from Africa foot, Chelsea have already made contact with his representatives and advanced negotiations are underway to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can wrap up the move in the coming weeks. They have shown that they are keen on signing the best young players around the world, and they are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent already at the club.

Remadnia has the potential to develop into an important first-team player for Chelsea with the right guidance. They could groom the 16-year-old into a future star. It is no secret that they need more quality in the attacking unit, and the Marseille prodigy could prove to be a solid future investment.

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for the young attacker as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an excellent track record when it comes to nurturing young players. Remadnia will certainly feel that he will be able to fulfil his potential at Chelsea. The opportunity to play in English football is quite hard to turn down as well.

He is unlikely to be a part of the Chelsea first team any time soon, but he could be a player for them at the youth level. If he manages to force his way into the Chelsea first team plans in future, the transfer could look like a shrewd investment.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.