Arne Slot reacts during Liverpool's defeat to PSV (Photo by Carl Recine)

Alexander Isak has been criticised since the big-money move to Liverpool and he has now been backed to secure an exit.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has now weighed in on the situation of the Swedish international striker. Liverpool paid around £130 million to sign the player on deadline day, but he has not been able to live up to expectations.

Alexander Isak is struggling

He is still struggling with match fitness after missing the whole of pre-season due to his disagreements at Newcastle. The player has not looked sharp this season, and he has been comfortably outperformed by Hugo Ekitike.

Hamann has now claimed that if the Swedish international fails to deliver by March or April, Liverpool could probably discuss a potential sale at the end of the season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He said (h/t The Mag): “If things don’t pick up for Alexander Isak come March or April, Liverpool will probably have discussions to sell him to a club like Barcelona in the summer. There will be plenty of takers for Alexander Isak because he has shown his ability at Newcastle United.”

Isak exit seems unlikely

Isak is an exceptional player, and he has proven that in the Premier League. On form, he is the best striker in the Premier League. Liverpool will need to be patient with him.

The Swedish international is clearly struggling after missing pre-season, and perhaps he will be able to regain his form and confidence in the coming weeks. If he manages to hit top form, he could transform Liverpool’s attack. The technically gifted attacker is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he could be a real asset for the club.

It seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will sanction the departure of their club-record signing after just a few months at the club. The comments from the former Liverpool midfielder are just speculation, and it will be difficult for any club to secure his services anytime soon.

Hamann believes that a club like Barcelona might be a potential destination for Isak. However, the Spanish outfit is going through financial limitations, and it seems improbable that they will be able to convince Liverpool with a suitable offer.