Manchester United are interested in signing the Turkish attacker Kenan Yildiz from Juventus.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented young players in European football right now. He has established himself as a key player for the Italian club, and Manchester United are looking to sign him.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Premier League side is preparing an ambitious €100 million move to sign the Turkish international. They believe that he could be the final piece of the puzzle for them in the attack, and he could galvanise the attacking unit. The 20-year-old is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

The player is reportedly open to the move to the Premier League.

Manchester United could offer him a lucrative contract and the platform to showcase his qualities at the highest level. It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to sanction his departure. The reported €100 million offer could be hard to turn down if it is presented.

Manchester United are looking to get back to the top of English football, and they need elite young players to build a formidable team for the future. The Turkish International would be the ideal fit for them. He has all the attributes to develop into a superstar.

Other clubs are monitoring his progress as well, and Manchester United should look to move quickly and seal the transfer as soon as possible.

Yildiz is in fine form this season, and it might not be easy for Manchester United to sign him in the middle of the season. They might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to get the deal done.